rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173313
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Top-down view of a symmetrical floral mandala with purple and green leaves, creating a kaleidoscopic effect, ideal for a nature-themed video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.81 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.83 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.09 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.41 MB

View personal and business license