rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173315
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A mesmerizing video of a bright star at the center of a starry sky, captured from a wide-angle perspective, evoking a sense of wonder and infinity. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.28 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.28 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.3 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.43 MB

View personal and business license