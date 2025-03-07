https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173325SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Futuristic landscape with a low-angle view of a road leading to a massive planet. Neon hues create a sci-fi video game atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.2 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.01 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.67 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare