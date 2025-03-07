rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173335
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A serene crescent moon against a purple sky, framed by fluffy clouds. Low-angle shot, ideal for a calming night-themed video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 7.65 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 4.4 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 905.13 KB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.77 MB

View personal and business license