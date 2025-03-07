https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173355SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, eye-level shot of a bird's nest with three speckled eggs, surrounded by green leaves, perfect for a nature video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 38.5 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.98 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.98 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare