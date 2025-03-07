rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173494
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

A video still of a blue planet with swirling clouds, captured from a low-angle perspective against a starry space backdrop, highlighting cosmic beauty. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 38.19 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.48 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.97 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.87 MB

View personal and business license