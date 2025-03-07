https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173507SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video of a neuron with glowing synapses, captured from a close-up angle, showcasing intricate neural connections in a digital style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare