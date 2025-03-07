https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173555SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video still of an old wooden house in a field under a cloudy sky, capturing a rustic, moody atmosphere with wildflowers in the foreground.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 52.74 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.26 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.36 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare