https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173557SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Eerie video still of an abandoned house under a cloudy sky, captured from a low angle, emphasizing the overgrown grass and moody atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 51.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.75 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.07 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare