rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173576
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video shot of a traditional Asian pagoda with ornate details and hanging lanterns, capturing the intricate architecture and vibrant colors.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.09 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.05 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.22 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.38 MB

View personal and business license