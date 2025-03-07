https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173583SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up, eye-level shot of a paper boat floating on a calm river, reflecting sunlight. Ideal for a peaceful, nature-themed video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 61.58 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 29.51 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.79 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare