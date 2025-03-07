https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173663SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A magical, starry scene with a woman in silhouette, arms raised, surrounded by glowing stars. Shot from a low angle, resembling a fantasy video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare