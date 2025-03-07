https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173802SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Dreamy video scene of a sunlit flower field with a soft focus. Low angle captures delicate blooms bathed in warm, golden light. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.83 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare