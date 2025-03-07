https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173855SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video view of terraced fields and traditional houses with majestic mountains in the background, showcasing natural beauty and culture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 54.95 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.94 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.68 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare