https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173861SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of lush green terraced fields and scattered houses in a valley with snow-capped mountains, ideal for a scenic travel video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 67.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare