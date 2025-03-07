https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173877SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A serene video still of a newborn sleeping in soft light, captured from a high angle, emphasizing warmth and tranquility in a cozy setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1004.42 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare