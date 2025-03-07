https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173887SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Scenic video still of a coastal village with colorful houses, shot from a low angle, highlighting towering cliffs and a vibrant blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 68.9 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 34.56 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.35 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare