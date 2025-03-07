https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173901SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A woman in a leaf dress walks through a forest with purple flowers. The low-angle shot gives a mystical, cinematic video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.49 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare