https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173941SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A regal scene with a bearded man in ornate attire on a throne, captured from a low angle, reminiscent of a historical drama video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare