https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173964SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of an empty parking lot on a cloudy day, emphasizing desolation and open space with a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 61.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare