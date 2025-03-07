https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173974SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A young man in a blue shirt gestures expressively, captured in a mid-shot video against a neutral background, conveying communication and engagement.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.59 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.75 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare