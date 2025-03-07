https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173983SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A man in a blue shirt gestures expressively in a home office setting. The video is shot from a medium angle, capturing a bookshelf and lamp in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare