rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173989
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A close-up video captures a person speaking with expressive gestures, set against a neutral background, creating an engaging and direct communication style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.39 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.82 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.94 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.16 MB

View personal and business license