https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173994SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a hand writing with a quill on parchment, capturing a vintage, historical ambiance in a library setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 17.49 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.71 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare