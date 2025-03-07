https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174055SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Cozy scene with a steaming mug and open book on a rustic table by a window. Shot from a side angle, perfect for a relaxing video ambiance. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 985.3 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare