rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174064
Save
Video Info
0:05
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial view of flooded village with reflections of clouds and trees, capturing serene yet dramatic scenery, ideal for a documentary video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.23 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.02 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.08 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.82 MB

View personal and business license