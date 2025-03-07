https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174077SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Underwater video shot with a low-angle view capturing sunlight streaming through the water, creating a serene and ethereal atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 37.23 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.34 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.53 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare