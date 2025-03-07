https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174145SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSProRes 444Candle flame animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 1.11 GBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 1.37 MB4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 11.42 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.04 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.01 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare