https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174165SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Blurred bokeh lights create a dreamy, abstract video effect. Shot from a low angle, the warm tones evoke a cozy, festive atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 32.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.54 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.38 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare