https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174180SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A surreal video concept featuring an astronaut floating in space with a wide-angle view, surrounded by vibrant cosmic clouds and stars. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 56.71 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.48 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare