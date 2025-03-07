https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174181SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, blurred view of hanging string lights, creating a dreamy, bokeh effect. Vertical angle captures the warm glow, ideal for a cozy video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.8 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.76 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.7 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare