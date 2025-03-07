rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174182
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Abstract video style with bokeh effect, capturing soft, out-of-focus lights. The close-up angle creates a dreamy, artistic atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.24 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.06 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.69 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.18 MB

View personal and business license