https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174210SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down view of swirling purple and green leaves forming a circular pattern on a gray background, ideal for a nature-themed video concept. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 65.37 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 36.22 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.9 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare