https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174221SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of sunlit green leaves with dewdrops, captured from a low angle, showcasing nature's beauty and freshness in soft focus.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare