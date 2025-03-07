https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174266SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a fairytale castle nestled in lush forests with mountains in the background, resembling a fantasy video game setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 44.15 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.96 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.41 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare