https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174296SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a desert oasis surrounded by sand dunes, capturing the contrast of lush greenery and arid landscape, ideal for a travel video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.49 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare