https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174301SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene desert oasis video with palm trees framing a turquoise lake. Captured from a low angle, showcasing the tranquil landscape and clear sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 97.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 55.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.61 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare