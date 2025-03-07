https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174331SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of vibrant desert cacti with blooming flowers, showcasing natural beauty and diversity in a warm, sunlit setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.25 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.85 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.05 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare