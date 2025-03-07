https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174381SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a sheep grazing on a hillside with dramatic mountain landscape and clouds, resembling a nature video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare