rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174457
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial video view of skyscrapers at sunset, capturing urban architecture and a river. The high-angle shot emphasizes the city's modern skyline.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.05 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.63 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.53 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.65 MB

View personal and business license