rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174465
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial video shot at dusk capturing a skyscraper's illuminated windows against a cityscape, showcasing urban life from a high angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.3 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.68 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.19 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.24 MB

View personal and business license