https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174512SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A serene forest path captured from a low-angle, showcasing tall trees and dappled sunlight, perfect for a tranquil nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 42.57 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 30.55 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare