https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174597SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Silhouetted couple in starry embrace above Earth, captured from a low angle. Cosmic, romantic video concept with a glowing, ethereal style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.64 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.49 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare