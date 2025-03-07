https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174605SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mystical purple moon glows against a dark sky with wispy clouds, captured from a low-angle shot, creating a surreal video atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.06 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.98 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.03 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare