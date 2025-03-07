https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174637SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Symmetrical floral pattern with vibrant purple and green leaves, viewed from above. Ideal for video backgrounds or decorative designs. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 54.31 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.98 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.27 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare