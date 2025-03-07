https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174642SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, top-down angle of a sparkler igniting against a dark, blurred background, capturing the dynamic energy and motion typical of a video. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.83 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.24 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.88 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare