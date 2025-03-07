https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174800SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Tropical beach scene with clear blue water and palm trees. Wide-angle view captures serene landscape, ideal for a calming travel video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare