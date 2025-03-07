https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174899SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Close-up video still of a smiling man in sunglasses, partially submerged in a pool. Captured from a low angle, highlighting water reflections.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.95 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare