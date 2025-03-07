https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174935SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Minimalist architecture video featuring a low-angle shot of a modern glass building against a clear sky, emphasizing sleek lines and transparency.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare