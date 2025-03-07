https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174955SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A nostalgic video scene with a rear camera angle, capturing a couple sitting in a meadow, evoking a serene and timeless atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare